Madam Joycelyn Tetteh, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament, has failed to honour the Parliamentary Debate organised by the North Dayi office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).



Mr Simon Kwaku Mawuko, NCCE District Director, North Dayi told the Ghana News Agency that neither the MP nor her team offered any reason for the absence at the debate, which was organized for aspiring candidates seeking to represent the people of North Dayi in Parliament.

He said the NDC district executives were present at the Inter-Party Dialogue meetings, which decided on the date and time of the debate.

The parties present at the debate were the New Patriotic Party (NPP) represented by Mr Edmund Kudjoh Attah, who is also the District Chief Executive of North Dayi and Mr Kingsley Atteh of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

Mr Kingsley Atteh said he would prioritize education in the District if given the nod to represent the people in Parliament by helping settle fees of some tertiary students in the District so they would serve the Community after their education.

He said he would also make the District a tourism hub to ensure the huge tourism potentials were exploited to employ the youth.

Mr Edmund Kudjoh Attah said he would adopt the “no school, no sports” approach to keep children in school by ensuring that any child who intended to be sporty must initially be in school.

He promised to resource the Education unit with vehicles to enable the circuit supervisors to undertake comprehensive and vigorous supervision of schools within the District.

Mr Attah said during his tenure as the Chief Executive, an ultra-modern kitchen was built for students of Vakpo Senior High Technical and promised to raise the studying and living conditions of all schools in the District if elected.

Mr Attah said he would support needy students in SHS to continue to enjoy the FSHS initiative being rolled out by the government.

He said the era of the opposition NDC being favoured in the District was over because of the massive infrastructural development the Constituents had witnessed under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.

Mr Attah said the extension of electricity to the remotest parts of the District was one of the initiatives he would pursue when voted into Parliament.

The candidates pledged to ensure peace in the Municipality no matter the outcome of the elections.