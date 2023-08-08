North Dayi MP Supports BECE Candidates

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Dayi Constituency, Madam Joycelyn Tetteh has sent words of motivation to all Junior High School students participating in the ongoing 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) in the constituency.

The MP who is known for her several interventions aimed at promoting quality education in her constituency visited all three exams centers in the district on the first day of the exams, namely Vakpo Senior High, Vakpo Senior High Technical, and Anfoega Senior High Schools and donated Pens, Pencils, Erasers, Mathematical sets and other materials to help the candidates write their exams successfully.

Madam Tetteh also gave GHC 10 to each candidate for the day’s feeding whiles invigilators got GHC 100 each to cater for themselves for the week.

She encouraged the candidates to be diligent in answering questions so that they can excel in the exams, adding that she on her part will continue to assist in the provision of educational materials including Student Mattresses, Chop boxes, Groceries, Books etc to candidates who do well in the BECE, in a bid to enable them access second cycle education when they gain admission into Senior High School, as she did last year.

The 2023 BECE started yesterday, Monday August 7, 2023.

A total of eight hundred and thirty seven (837) candidates are sitting for the exams in the North Dayi District, with thirty seven (37) invigilators and one (1) district exam coordinator.

Madam Tetteh commended heads and teachers of the various schools for preparing the candidates adequately to sit the exams and expressed hope that the students will do well to justify the efforts and dedication of their teachers.

She appealed to the invigilators not to be too strict on the children in order not to dim their morale and confidence.

The candidates expressed joy and appreciation to the MP for her support and assured her that they will do well in the exams and move on to Senior High School as she wished.