North Dayi MP thanks God, constituents after winning primaries

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Dayi in the Volta region, Madam Joycelyn Tetteh has on Sunday, May. 28, joined scores of worshippers at the Anfoega Evangelical Presbyterian Church, to thank the Almighty God for her resounding victory in the NDC parliamentary primaries held on May. 13, 2023.

The MP also used the occasion to express her profound gratitude to all members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), especially delegates in the constituency, for their unflinching support and the confidence reposed in her to have retained her as their parliamentary candidate going into the 2024 general elections.

“First of all, I want to use this opportunity to thank the Almighty God for seeing me through another major milestone in my life – am also very grateful to everyone in the constituency, especially you, our cherished delegates for honouring me by voting massively for me and giving me another opportunity to continue to represent our dear constituency as your Member of Parliament – I want to assure you all that you will not be disappointed,” Madam Tetteh said.

Earlier on Saturday, May. 27, the North Dayi MP was joined by hundreds of party faithful and some NDC stalwarts, including Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Mr Worlanyo Tsekpo, the NDC parliamentary candidate elect for Hohoe constituency as well as two aspirants, Madam Solace Dzeble and Mr Manasseh Minta, two other aspirants who contested the North Dayi NDC parliamentary primaries with her, for a victory walk through the principal streets of Anfoega, the district capital of North Dayi.

The aim according to the MP, was to seal all loopholes by bringing everyone on board, to rally support for her and the NDC flagbearer, Mr John Dramani Mahama for victory in the 2024 general elections.

Madam Tetteh called on all NDC faithful and all members of the constituency to support her in a bid to see a better and prosperous North Dayi.

The thanksgiving service was held on the theme: “The gift of the spirit.”