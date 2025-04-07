North East Council of State Member, Chief Saaka Abuja, Congratulates Newly Appointed MMDCs and DCEs

Chief Saaka Abuja, a member of the Council of State for the North East Region, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCs and DCEs) in the region.

In a statement released today, Chief Abuja recognized the significant responsibility entrusted to the new leaders and expressed his confidence in their ability to contribute meaningfully to the development of their respective areas.

The newly appointed DCEs and MMDCs for the North East Region are Ali Joseph Lachiri for Bunkpurugu, Seni Amadu Kofi for Chereponi, Daniel Barichi Bukari for East Mamprusi, Abdul Rahaman Abdul-Aziz for Mamprugu Moaduri, Mohammed Rabiu Jabaa for West Mamprusi, and James Alhassan for Yunyoo/Nansuan.

Chief Abuja emphasized the crucial role that local governance plays in driving development at the grassroots level and urged the new appointees to prioritize the welfare of their communities.

He called for a collaborative approach to governance, encouraging them to work closely with traditional leaders, the business community, and other stakeholders to address the region’s most pressing challenges.

“Your appointment is a testament to the confidence that the central government has placed in your leadership abilities,” Chief Abuja stated. “I trust that you will serve with dedication, integrity, and commitment, and help improve the lives of the people in your districts.”

He further encouraged the DCEs and MMDCs to focus on key areas such as infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment, ensuring that the North East Region continues to progress and thrive.

The newly appointed leaders have been urged to make inclusivity, transparency, and accountability central to their work as they embark on their respective roles in public service.

The North East Region is hopeful that their leadership will foster growth, peace, and prosperity in the region.