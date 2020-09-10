

Mr John Kweku Alhassan, the North East Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), says six persons lost their lives in recent floods which submerged farm lands in the Region.

He said two of the deaths occurred in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District and at Kunkua in the Mamprugu-Moaduri District, while one each occurred at Langbinsi, in the East Mamprusi Municipality and at Janga in the West Mamprusi Municipality.

Mr Alhassan said this in an interview with Journalists at Kunkua after NADMO presented mattresses, buckets, sachets of rice, cooking oil and used clothing to the flood victims.

He said nine communities, Soo, Licha, Sonaamoo, Kusobi, Wuyama, Bima, Sakpaba, Prima and Kintim in the Mamprugu-Moaduri District were cut off.

The Regional Director announced that about 24 communities in the West Mamprusi and East Mamprusi Municipalities had their farm lands submerged.

He said farms along the Oti river in the Chereponi District were also affected while the submerged Adali bridge between Chereponi and Jerikoga had cut off access between Chereponi and Yendi.

He said farmers along the Nakpanduri scarp in the Bunkpurugu- Nakpanduri District also had their farm lands submerged.

“The place is not even accessible for us to go and determine the number of acres that are affected, so for now that is the situation.”

He described the flooding as terrible, adding that NADMO had written letters to international bodies for joint monitoring of the situation.

He appealed to organisations within and outside the country to intervene in the flood situation in the Region.

“Government alone cannot do everything. It has a huge responsibility to deliver and is doing its best,” he added. Asked the number of people displaced, Mr Alhassan said communities in the Region were sited on high lands.

“The people themselves are not much affected. We don’t want to rush to give figures. Our people are on the ground working to get the correct figures,” he added.