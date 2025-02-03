North East Minister Pledges Unity to Tackle Regional Conflicts, Engage Youth

North East Regional Minister designate Tia Ibrahim has vowed to prioritize collaboration and grassroots dialogue to address simmering conflicts in the volatile Bunkpurugu, Yunyoo, and Chereponi districts, pledging mandatory quarterly meetings with all six regional MPs and stakeholders to forge lasting solutions.

Speaking during his parliamentary vetting in Accra on Monday, Ibrahim framed unemployment and idle youth as critical drivers of violence in the region, which has seen recurring clashes over land, resources, and political grievances. “An idle mind is a dangerous mind,” he told the appointments committee. “Through agricultural mechanization and sustained engagement, we can channel youthful energy into productivity, not conflict.”

Ibrahim’s plan hinges on two pillars: institutionalizing structured dialogue and fast-tracking job creation. He pledged to convene MPs, traditional leaders, youth groups, and civil society every three months to assess tensions and coordinate responses. “Conflict resolution cannot be sporadic—it demands consistency,” he said. “These meetings will be non-negotiable. We must listen, adapt, and act collectively.”

The agric mechanization policy, a flagship initiative, aims to curb unemployment by equipping young people with tools and training for modern farming. Ibrahim argued that economic empowerment could undercut recruitment by vigilante groups and reduce reliance on illicit activities. “When the youth are invested in their futures, violence loses its appeal,” he said.

The North East, carved out of the former Northern Region in 2019, has struggled with instability since its inception. Deadly clashes in Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri in 2023 left dozens displaced, while Chereponi’s ethnic tensions have simmered for years. Past administrations have deployed security forces and peace talks, but lasting solutions remain elusive.

Ibrahim’s emphasis on collaboration marks a shift from top-down interventions. By involving MPs from across the political spectrum, he seeks bipartisan buy-in—a delicate task in a region where party loyalties often inflame tensions. “MPs aren’t just lawmakers; they’re community anchors,” said political analyst Fatima Alhassan. “If he can unite them, half the battle is won.”

While Ibrahim’s pledges were met with cautious optimism, challenges loom. Previous ministers have made similar promises, only to be hamstrung by funding gaps or bureaucratic inertia. The agric policy, though ambitious, lacks detailed timelines or budget specifics.

Yet for youth leaders like Alhassan Iddrisu, a Chereponi-based activist, the focus on jobs resonates. “We don’t want handouts; we want tractors, training, and markets,” he said. “If Ibrahim delivers, he’ll silence the guns better than any soldier.”

As Ghana’s youngest region seeks stability, Ibrahim’s success may hinge on turning dialogue into action—and ensuring quarterly meetings don’t become mere talking shops. For now, his message is clear: “Unity isn’t a slogan; it’s the only path to peace.”

Ibrahim’s approach breaks from the reactive measures often seen in conflict zones, instead targeting root causes like unemployment and political fragmentation. By institutionalizing dialogue, he acknowledges that peacebuilding is a marathon, not a sprint. However, his plans require sustained political will and resources—historically scarce commodities in Ghana’s northern regions.

The agric mechanization push, while promising, must avoid past pitfalls where policies favored large-scale ventures over smallholder farmers. Ensuring tools and training reach rural youth will be critical. Ultimately, Ibrahim’s success rests on transforming rhetoric into tangible change for communities weary of empty promises. If he succeeds, the North East could become a blueprint for conflict resolution nationwide. If not, the cycle of violence may deepen