North East Region NPP holds annual delegates conference

Members and sympathisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the North East Region have been urged to remain resolute and work assiduously to break the eight-year cycle.

Mr Danladi Abdul-Nasir, Dean of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Region, who gave the advice, said the party’s strength, survival, and continuous stay in power largely depended on the commitment and willingness on the part of its to work towards that goal.

He said this when he addressed a section of party supporters and executives at the NPP Annual Delegates Conference, held in Nalerigu, the North East Regional capital.

Mr Abdul-Nasir said hard work, unity and commitment were the surest ways through which the party could emerge victorious in the 2024 general election.

He advised the members to remain united and avoid acts, which could bring divisions among them while working together towards a common goal.

Mr Fuseini Nurudeen, North East Regional NPP Chairman, reiterated the need for party executives to refrain from divisional tactics and place the party’s interest first at all times.

He urged members to resolve their differences, saying “it will take a united NPP to win the next general elections.”

Mr John Boadu, NPP General Secretary, who addressed participants, said the Conference was to take stock of the party’s activities during last year and also deliberate on matters affecting the party towards reorganisation for victory in the 2024 elections.

He commended party executives and members for their hard work during the 2020 elections by winning four out of the six parliamentary seats in the North East Region.

He, however, said, “if we can win the 2024 elections, we need the energies and commitment of all members to be able to achieve this.”

The conference was attended by some National, Regional and Constituency Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling Station Executives, Council of Elders and Patrons.