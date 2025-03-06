North East Regional Council of State Member Calls for Peace in 68th Independence Message

A member of the North East Regional Council of State, Hon Saaka Abuba has extended heartfelt congratulations to all Ghanaians on the occasion of the country’s 68th Independence Day celebration.

In his message, he emphasized the importance of unity and peace, particularly in the North East Region, urging residents to embrace harmony and cooperation for development.

“As we celebrate this milestone, let us remember that peace is the foundation for progress. I encourage all communities in the North East Region to work together to foster stability and growth,” he stated.

He further called on leaders and citizens alike to prioritize dialogue and reconciliation in addressing conflicts, ensuring that the region remains a safe and thriving part of Ghana’s future.

