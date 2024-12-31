North East Regional Minister Calls for Action Against Drug Abuse in Walewale

Yidana Zakaria, the North East Regional Minister, has issued a heartfelt appeal to the youth of Walewale, urging them to take an active role in combating the growing issue of illicit drug use in the region.

Speaking at the inaugural homecoming event of the Walewale Youth Association (WALYA) on Sunday, December 29, Zakaria emphasized the urgency of uniting to identify and confront drug dealers within their communities.

Zakaria warned that drug abuse poses a significant threat not only to individuals but also to families and the broader societal fabric. “The use of these substances is the greatest threat to the future of human existence. Please engage all who matter in this fight,” he urged, highlighting the necessity of collective action to protect future generations from the destructive effects of drug misuse.

In his address, Zakaria acknowledged the rapid growth of Walewale, which is slowly transforming into a bustling city. While this development presents various opportunities, it also brings with it new challenges, including the rise of drug abuse. He praised WALYA for its efforts thus far and recognized the association’s potential to collaborate with both state institutions and traditional authorities to address these issues effectively.

Drawing inspiration from other communities, Zakaria noted the success of the chiefs and youth of Dagbon and Gambaga in reducing drug abuse through united efforts. He encouraged Walewale’s youth to follow suit and partner with government agencies and traditional leaders to combat the illicit drug trade.

“I want to call on the association and its leadership to support government and our esteemed traditional authorities to fight the cancer of indiscriminate abuse of drugs and hard substances,” Zakaria emphasized.

The minister also highlighted the dangerous substances currently plaguing the community, such as tramadol, energy drinks laced with harmful substances, super glue used as a stimulant, and other harmful drugs. He expressed deep concern about the long-term impact these substances have on both individual lives and the community as a whole.

Zakaria’s remarks are part of a broader effort to empower the youth of Walewale to become active agents of change in their community. He expressed optimism that by addressing the root causes of drug abuse and taking decisive steps to halt its spread, the youth could help safeguard the region’s future and ensure a healthier, more vibrant society.