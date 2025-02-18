North East Regional Minister Congratulates Newly Elected Council of State Member, Mr Saaka Abuja

The North East Regional Minister, Hon. Ibrahim Tia has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mr Saaka Abuba on his election as a member of the Council of State.

In a statement, the Minister lauded Mr Saaka Abuba commitment to public service and expressed confidence in his ability to represent the region with diligence and integrity.

Hon. Ibrahim Tia emphasized that the election of Mr Saaka Abuba is a testament to his unwavering dedication to the development of the North East Region and Ghana as a whole.

He noted that Mr Saaka vast experience in governance and leadership will be instrumental in advising the President on matters of national interest.

The Minister urged the people of the North East Region to rally behind Mr Saaka in his new role, highlighting the importance of unity in fostering regional and national development.

He called on traditional leaders, youth groups, and stakeholders to offer their support and cooperation to ensure that the region’s needs and aspirations are well represented at the national level.

Hon. Ibrahim Tia further praised the electoral process, describing it as transparent and democratic.

He reiterated the need for elected officials to remain focused on their mandate, emphasizing that service to the people should always be the ultimate priority.

Mr Saaka Abuba election is expected to bring fresh perspectives and strategic input to the Council of State, as he joins other distinguished members in advising the President on crucial national policies.

His wealth of experience and passion for development are seen as valuable assets in driving the progress of the North East Region.

The Minister concluded his statement by reaffirming his commitment to working closely withMr Saaka Abuba to advance the interests of the region and ensure that it continues to thrive in all sectors of development.

As the North East Region celebrates this achievement, expectations are high thatMr Saaka will use his position to advocate for policies that will positively impact the lives of the people and contribute to Ghana’s overall progress.