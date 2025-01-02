North East Regional Minister Offers Heartfelt Apology and Reflection as Tenure Ends

As his tenure comes to a close, North East Regional Minister Yidana Zakaria has issued a heartfelt apology to the chiefs and people of the region, acknowledging the challenges, mistakes, and unmet expectations during his time in office.

Zakaria, who is set to step down on January 7, 2025, made the emotional appeal for forgiveness at a homecoming event in Walewale, organized by the Walewale Youth Association (WALYA) on Sunday, December 29.

In a reflective address, Zakaria expressed profound gratitude to the people and leaders of the region for their support over the past four years. He recognized that while his efforts were aimed at the common good, there may have been moments where he fell short in meeting the needs of every resident. “I want to sincerely thank the chiefs and the people for the support given me over the last four years,” he said, before adding, “Those decisions we collectively took for the common good of the people, to God be the glory.”

Zakaria went on to apologize for any missteps or mistakes he might have made during his tenure, humbling himself before the community he served. “I profusely apologise for any excesses that I may have committed over the four-year journey,” he said, showing both vulnerability and accountability.

The minister also took the opportunity to thank those who guided and supported him, crediting the successes he experienced during his term to both community collaboration and divine intervention. He delivered a message of unity, resilience, and hope for the future, leaving behind an enduring vision for the region’s continued growth. “The dream lives on. Long live the Kingdom of Mamprugu, long live Walewale Youth Association, long live Mother Ghana. Mpusia Pam (I thank you so much),” he concluded, evoking strong emotions in the crowd.

Zakaria’s tenure as the second-ever North East Regional Minister, following the pioneering efforts of Solomon Boar Namilt, has been marked by significant strides in a region that only came into existence in 2019. His leadership has been a defining moment in the region’s short history, and his departure signifies both an end and a new chapter for the people of North East.

As he prepares to step down, Zakaria’s reflections serve as a testament to the challenges of leadership, as well as the importance of humility, gratitude, and a hopeful vision for the future. His legacy will be remembered for his commitment to serving the people and his genuine desire for the continued prosperity of the North East Region.