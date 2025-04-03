North East Regional Minister Pledges Support for Dry Season Farmers

The North East Regional Minister, Hon Ibrahim Tia has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening dry season farming, recognizing its crucial role in ensuring food security and economic stability in the region.

During a recent visit to key farming communities, the minister, accompanied by the Regional Agric Director, the West Mamprusi Municipal Agric Director, and the MCE nominee, engaged with farmers to assess their needs and discuss tailored solutions to boost productivity.

The visit highlighted the need for farmers to transition from less productive vegetable farming to more economically viable crops such as tomatoes, onions, and watermelon.

Encouragingly, some farmers have already embraced onion farming on a commercial scale, showcasing the sector’s potential for growth and profitability.

According to him, in order to support this transition, the government is considering several key initiatives:

1. Improved Irrigation Infrastructure: Plans to expand irrigation facilities, rehabilitate existing dams, and construct new boreholes to ensure reliable water sources for farmers during the dry season.

2. Access to Affordable Inputs: Efforts to provide subsidized fertilizers, drought-resistant seeds, and modern farming tools to enhance yields and mitigate climate-related risks.

3. Technical Training and Orientation: Programs to equip farmers with the necessary skills and knowledge to optimize their farming practices and improve productivity.

4. Collaboration and Financial Assistance: Partnerships with the sector minister and development partners to facilitate financial assistance for farmers.

The minister expressed optimism about the impact of these interventions, assuring farmers of the government’s continued collaboration to address their challenges.

By implementing these initiatives, the government, he said, aims to unlock the full potential of dry season farming in the North East Region, ensuring food security, economic stability, and prosperity for farmers and their communities.