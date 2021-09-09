North Korea holds night-time military parade

North Korea appears to have held a night-time military parade, the first in many months, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Thursday citing officials in Seoul.

The parade in the capital Pyongyang in the early hours of Thursday appears to have marked the 73rd anniversary of North Korea’s founding.

“There have been signs that the North held a military parade in Pyongyang after midnight. Intelligence authorities are analyzing those signs in close coordination with the United States,” a South Korean military official told Yonhap on condition of anonymity.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the event, Yonhap reported, citing North Korean state media.

The North Korean regime in Pyongyang often uses key holidays or memorial days to showcase its military might.

The self-declared nuclear power last conducted a military parade in January. Before that, there was a night-time parade in October 2020, during which it presented ballistic missiles with varying ranges.

Some types of ballistic missiles can carry nuclear warheads.

North Korea is subject to international sanctions due to its nuclear weapons programme.