North Korea toughened its tone towards Seoul on Sunday after South Korea activist said they sent half a million leaflets criticizing the autocratic leadership in Pyongyang despite a ban.

“We can no longer remain a bystander,” said Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on Sunday.

She accused the South Korean government of allowing the action and threatened to take countermeasures, according to state-run media.

The leader of the group Fighters for a Free North Korea, Park Sang Hak, who is a refugee from North Korea, said on Friday that his group had sent 10 balloons across the border from Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces between last Sunday and Thursday.

According to the report, the balloons also contained 500 brochures and 5,000 1-dollar banknotes.

The Unification Ministry in Seoul did not confirm Park’s statements.

It would be the first such propaganda action since a change in the law in South Korea came into force at the end of March, according to which the sending of leaflets and other things across the military demarcation line between the two countries is prohibited.

One of the reasons given by the government for the controversial law initiative was that both countries had repeatedly agreed to refrain from mutual bad-mouthing and leafleting at the border.

North Korea had in the past reacted angrily to the leaflet campaigns.

Last year, the internationally isolated leadership in Pyongyang cut the communication lines between the two countries after one such action and also blew up a liaison office on the shared border.