North Korean Leader Rejects US Dialogue Proposal and Calls It Cover of Hostile Attitude

HANDOUT - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches a missile launch from a site near the North's eastern coastal town of Wonsan. Two missiles tested by North Korea on Thursday were a
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches a missile launch from a site near the North's eastern coastal town of Wonsan. Two missiles tested by North Korea on Thursday were a "new-type [of] tactical guided weapon" and their launch was meant to send a "solemn warning" to Seoul, the country's state-run news agency KCNA has reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has rejected the US proposal on dialogue, calling it an attempt to mask hostility, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

The United States has condemned the recent missile tests conducted by North Korea but stressed that it was open to the possibility of an end-of-war declaration between North and South Korea such as that proposed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the United Nations General Assembly.

