North Korean parliament to meet next month, discuss economic plan

North Korea’s parliament plans to discuss amendments to its national economic plan at a gathering next month.

“The Fifth Session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA) of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea will be convened in Pyongyang on Sep 28,” the state news agency KCNA announced on Thursday.

In addition to the economic plan law, the meeting will also discuss urban development, youth education and a recycling law, the report said.

It is unclear whether leader Kim Jong Un will attend.

The People’s Assembly is seen abroad as a mock parliament with no real power. The deputies usually meet only once or twice a year to discuss budget and personnel issues and policy guidelines. They largely ratify resolutions of the ruling Workers’ Party.

In January, the deputies approved a new five-year development plan. Kim had previously admitted at a party congress that the goals of the five-year plan drawn up in 2016 had not been achieved in almost all areas.

Because of its nuclear weapons programme, North Korea is subject to international sanctions that have hampered the country’s economic development for many years.