dpa/GNA – North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has admitted economic policy mistakes at the start of a new congress of the ruling Workers’ Party, state media reported on Wednesday.

Goals of the five-year development plan established in 2016 had been missed “in most areas,” Kim said in his opening speech Tuesday in Pyongyang, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim promised the party would find a new way to make a “radical leap forward.”

Formally, the congress, which was originally supposed to be held every five years, is the party’s most important body. However the seventh congress in May 2016 had been the first in 36 years.

The reclusive country is subject to international sanctions because of its nuclear weapons programme.