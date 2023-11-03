North Nigeria bus-track collision claims 12 lives

At least 12 people were killed after a bus and truck collided head-on in Nigeria’s northern state of Zamfara late Wednesday, according to the traffic police Thursday.

Iro Danladi, head of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Zamfara, told reporters in the state capital of Gusau that 13 others sustained varying degrees of injuries following the incident on the Gusau-Funtua road.

Danladi blamed the incident on “over-speeding and wrongful overtaking, leading to a head-on collision.”

He said all the victims of the road crash were passengers of the 18-seater bus which was overloaded at the time of the incident. The injured were taken to a local hospital by personnel of the traffic police.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving.