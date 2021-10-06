North Tongu DCE Nominee confirmed

Mr Divine Osborn Kwadzo Fenu, the President’s nominee for District Chief Executive (DCE) for North Tongu, has been endorsed by the Assembly members.

The 41 members of the North Tongu District Assembly voted in favour of the nominee.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Fenu expressed gratitude to the President and the Assembly members for the confidence reposed in him to serve the area.

He promised to serve in humility and run an all inclusive, transparent, accountable and open administration with selfless dedication.

“We shall work in harmony with all stakeholders, especially our MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the traditional councils, the youth, all development-oriented agencies in the district,” he said.

He entreated the staff and other agencies of the assembly to work with diligence, devotion and professionalism, adding that “everyone needs to work with renewed attitude to ensure that going forward North Tongu scores the highest marks in all key performance assessment areas.”

The DCE assured the Assembly members of working to clear monies owed to them and promised the members would form a core part of his administration.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, congratulated the DCE and assured him of his support in the development of the North Tongu District.

He said the DCE could not do it all alone hence the need for the DCE to solicit views and advice from past assembly members.

In attendance was the Volta Regional Minister, the Central Tongu Member of Parliament and Chiefs from the various traditional councils in the district.