Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, has called for a credible and impartial investigation into the recent activity of the secessionists’ group, Western Togoland.

“I have demanded a credible and impartial enquiry into this matter. I do not want to conclude that they are part of the secessionists. They may be terrorists using this avenue to pursue an agenda. Let us get to know who is behind this.

“Already some eyewitnesses are saying that the people who invaded the area were people they did not know,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa, in an interview with the media while on a tour of some affected areas in his constituency, condemned the act and called on the President to speak to the matter.

“The President must speak on this matter since he has sworn an oath to protect us. This is a matter that is very high up and we should hear the Commander-in-chief speak on it. We appeal to the president to take this matter seriously and to assure the people of the country,” he said.

He disclosed that the Assembly’s and police patrol pick-up vehicles the secessionists took away during the activity were retrieved.

However, the weapons have not been retrieved, he said. The MP said the government should not take the development for granted.

“Now that we are seeing the formation of another group and we are seeing clearly that these people are now radicalised as they have weapons available to them,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa called on the National Security to involve various relevant stakeholders to let Ghanaians know what they are doing to enhance security.

“As it is now the signs are quite clear that these groups have been infiltrated by people who have superior knowledge about the use of weapons, how to even acquire those weapons, training people and all of that. So this is beginning to metamorphose into something else which can destabilise not only Volta Region but the whole country.

“The irony is that the place being attacked, that is the Tongu area is not part of it.”

“I have followed this history keenly, I have read all the United Nations resolutions, read Jacob Spate book, who is an authority on the anthropology of the Ewe people. The history is clear, that this matter involves just a few districts, more in the northern Volta, but it includes the northern region, upper East region and places like Dagbon, Mamprusi, Bawku, Yeji and some Bono parts.”

It involves other territories and jurisdictions such as Togo and Burkina Faso if you look at the original map of Western Togoland. This can even destabilise the sub-regions.

“We need to see this matter placed on the agenda because it has the potential to destabilise not only Ghana but the sub-region.”