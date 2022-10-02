North Tongu MP donates medical equipment to Likpe Polyclinic

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, has presented medical equipment to the Likpe Polyclinic in the Oti Region for quality health delivery.

The items are nasal cannula, wound dressings, orthopaedic splints, syringes, lab specimen containers and disposable gowns.

The others are face shields and nose masks, bulb syringe, gynaecological bed, pulse oximeter, shoe covers and disposable caps.

Mr Ablakwa said the donation was a gesture extended to the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL), who did not have a representative in Parliament.

He assured them that the Volta and Oti NDC caucus in Parliament had their issues at heart and would help to improve their wellbeing.

He said the facility was the only referral centre in the Guan District where patients from other health centres and CHPS compounds received care.

Mr Ablakwa said the facility was in a state of disrepair and appealed to the Government to pay attention to it.

He commended the staff for holding the forte in spite of the poor conditions under which they worked.

Mr Okrah Dise, the nurse in-charge, expressed gratitude for the donation and promised to take good care of them.

He said most of the equipment was obsolete, including the gynaecological bed, adding: “So, for us to see a modern gynaecological bed, we are frankly happy.”

He said the roof leakage was a major problem for the centre and appealed for urgent assistance.

“We are living in a very deplorable structure. When it rains, there is always a mess around.”

Mr John Ayivi, Administrator, Guan District Health Directorate, commended the donors for the gesture and pledged to use the items effectively to achieve the desired outcomes.

Mr Ablakwa was accompanied by Madam Helen Adjoa Ntoso, MP for Krachi West, Mr Kofi Adams, MP for Buem, and Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress.