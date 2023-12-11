North Tongu MP relocates 300 flood victims with the help of First Sky Group

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu Constituency, with support from the First Sky Group, has relocated 300 displaced flood victims from their various camps into newly built houses.

The MP’s initiative was to provide permanent abode for the displaced residents after losing their homes and belongings to the flood caused by the water spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

Mr Ablakwa lauded the First Sky Group and chiefs for joining hands with his office to construct the first phase of the new houses.

He indicated that he would cater for the rent and any other utility tariffs for the beneficiaries.

Mr Ablakwa said the Safe Alternative Housing Project, would also provide another key advantage to the stranded 800 first year students, who would be reporting to school, and the continuing students in second and third years to also prepare to resume after losing some six weeks of academic work at the St. Kizito Senior High Technical School.

He gave the assurance that he would strongly support every effort to revive St. Kizito and offer special interventions to enable the students to catch up with other schools across the country.

He pledged his commitment to commence the second phase of the Safe Alternative Housing Project in the area.

Mr Gawu Anthony, one of the beneficiaries shared his joy with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and lauded the efforts of the MP and the First Sky Group, for making it possible to relocate them to a safer abode.

He said the initiative would help his family to regain their mental health after months of sleeping in classrooms.

Mr Vibutor Jennifer, a single mother of five children, also expressed her gratitude to their benefactor, saying though the houses would not be as comfortable as their lost home, the gesture was an indication that the MP had his people at heart.

Mrs Vibutor also appealed to the MP to lobby for the restoration of their livelihoods.