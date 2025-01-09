Northern Ghana CSOs Urge President Mahama to Focus on Balanced Development

The Coalition of Northern Ghana Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), led by the Northern Patriots in Research and Advocacy (NORPRA), has extended heartfelt congratulations to President John Dramani Mahama on his victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

The Coalition commended Mahama not only for his electoral success but also for his leadership during a smooth transition of power, which has set a positive tone for the incoming administration.

In a statement issued by Bismark Adongo Ayorogo, the Executive Director of NORPRA and Spokesperson for the Coalition, the group called on President Mahama to focus his efforts on leaving a lasting legacy of balanced and inclusive development across Ghana, with particular attention to the persistent challenges in northern Ghana. The group expressed optimism about Mahama’s commitment to resetting the country and creating opportunities for all, as reflected in his inaugural address, which they described as both “refreshing” and “inspiring.”

However, the CSOs warned that despite the country’s economic progress, northern Ghana continues to grapple with alarmingly high levels of poverty, hunger, and inequality, all of which stand as significant obstacles to meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the 2030 deadline. The group emphasized that these socio-economic issues demand immediate action and more resources, which they hope the new administration will prioritize in the coming years.

Reflecting on Mahama’s leadership in his previous tenure, the Coalition reminded the President of the Northern Savannah Ecological Zone Development Authority (SADA) Master Plan, a key project aimed at transforming northern Ghana. The Coalition raised concerns that the Master Plan, which was developed during Mahama’s first administration, has been languishing since 2017. They expressed hope that the President’s return to office would mark a renewed commitment to implementing the plan, with particular focus on areas such as women’s empowerment, industrialisation, renewable energy, and climate-resilient irrigation.

The SADA Master Plan’s pivotal projects, such as the Pwalugu Dam and the second phase of the Tammne Dam, were highlighted as crucial for unlocking the economic potential of northern Ghana. This region, home to vast agricultural lands, holds the promise of becoming Ghana’s food basket, a major driver of the country’s GDP growth, which currently stands at $10.1 billion annually. However, the Coalition argued that substantial public investment and a transparent, corruption-free management of resources are necessary to tap into this potential.

In addition to calls for the revival of the SADA Master Plan, the Coalition stressed the importance of creating more opportunities for dialogue between the President and civil society organisations, particularly those based in northern Ghana. The CSOs believe such engagement is crucial for ensuring that policies are effectively implemented and that the voices of marginalized communities are heard in the policy-making process.

The Coalition’s statement serves as both a congratulatory message and a call to action, urging President Mahama to fulfill his promises of transformation and equitable development. With a focus on northern Ghana’s development, the CSOs have pledged to continue working alongside the government to realize the vision of a prosperous and inclusive Ghana. The need for inclusive governance, they concluded, has never been more urgent.