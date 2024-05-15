Northern Ghana Gears Up for Second Edition of Trade, Industry, and Investment Summit

In a bid to foster economic growth and development in the Northern region of Ghana, a consortium of key stakeholders including the Center for Policy Development, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, and University for Development Studies, among others, is set to host the second edition of the Northern Trade, Industry, and Investment Summit (NTIIS).

Under the theme “Enhancing Trade and Industries in Northern Ghana through Capacity Development and Strategic Investment,” the summit is scheduled to take place from the 15th to the 19th of March 2024, with daily sessions commencing at 9 AM. The event will be held at the prestigious Tamale Jubilee Park and the University for Development Studies (UDS), Central Administration.

The summit kicks off today with a Grand Durbar at the Tamale Jubilee Park, featuring distinguished speakers and stakeholders, including the keynote address by Alban Bagbin, the current Speaker of Parliament.

Following the durbar, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with various trade exhibitions showcasing the region’s diverse economic potential.

These exhibitions will continue until the 19th of May 2024, providing a platform for networking and business opportunities.

Tomorrow, the 16th of May, the focus will shift to a summit and awards night, where outstanding contributors to trade, industry, and investment in Northern Ghana will be recognized and celebrated.

With a lineup of esteemed speakers, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, the NTIIS promises to be a pivotal event for driving sustainable economic development and fostering investment opportunities in Northern Ghana.

As the region seeks to leverage its untapped potential and harness the power of strategic investment, this summit serves as a beacon of hope for a prosperous future.