Northern Ghana to experience rains and thunderstorms today

Northern Ghana will remain cloudy this morning with rain over most parts of the region, the transition and forest areas will also be cloudy with intermittent rain.

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected across the country with cases of thunderstorms or rain varying intensities over the Northern and Southern halves this morning into the afternoon.

Occasional sunshine would be expected over some places as the day progresses, early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over mountainous and forest areas.

However, along the coast, cloudiness with few breaks of sunshine will be observed.