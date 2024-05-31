Northern Girl Initiative Hosts Menstrual Hygiene Workshop to Empower Young Girls

Chanzegu, Kumbungu District – In honor of Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024, the Northern Girl Initiative (NGI) conducted an empowering workshop for young girls at Chanzegu DA JHS on May 29th.

This groundbreaking event aimed to educate young girls on the importance of maintaining good hygiene during their menstrual periods and to teach them how to make reusable sanitary pads using locally available materials.

Key Highlights:

Educational and Practical Training: The workshop combined informative sessions on menstrual health and hygiene with hands-on training in making reusable sanitary pads. This approach provided the girls with essential knowledge and practical skills often neglected in many communities.

Empowerment through Skill Acquisition: Participants gained valuable skills that promote sustainability and cost-effectiveness in menstrual hygiene management. The ability to produce reusable pads equips the girls to better manage their menstrual health and even consider entrepreneurship.

Positive Feedback and Future Plans: Many participants expressed gratitude for the skills learned, with some planning to start small businesses making reusable pads. One participant, Mariam, shared her intention to teach her sisters and other young women in her community the skills she acquired, highlighting the workshop's ripple effect.

Promoting Self-Reliance and Entrepreneurship: By learning to create their own sanitary products, the girls reduce their dependence on expensive and often unavailable commercial products, fostering a sense of self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

The Northern Girl Initiative’s workshop is a significant stride toward breaking the stigma around menstruation and promoting menstrual hygiene education in the Kumbungu District. The organization plans to extend these workshops to other communities, aiming to reach more young girls with this transformative knowledge and skill set.

About Northern Girl Initiative (NGI)

Northern Girl is committed to empowering young women and girls in northern Ghana through education, mentorship, and practical skills training in areas such as digital literacy and enterprise development. By addressing critical issues like menstrual hygiene management, NGI strives to create healthier and more equitable communities.