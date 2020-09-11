Authorities in Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado said they have approved the organization of two trade fairs aimed at promoting cashew nuts involving 47,000 producers, the state television TVM reported on Friday.

The government approved the plan while recommending the observation of COVID-19 preventive measures to guarantee the safety of the participants in the fairs, the spokesperson of the Executive Secretariat in Cabo Delgado Haagay Maunze told TVM in the capital city Pemba.

The fairs will be held in the district of Nangade and Mueda in the far north of the province, where 19000 tons of the cashew nuts and related products are expected to be commercialized.

The spokesperson said producers are already collecting the cashew nuts for sale.

Following the province of Nampula, Cabo Delgado is the second major growing area of cashew nuts in Mozambique.