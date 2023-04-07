Northern Nigerian State Clampdown on TikTokers

Reports from Islam-dominated Northern Nigeria indicate that popular TikTokers Nazifi and Mubarak were punished for a satirical video of Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, that they posted five years ago.

In November last year, the duo was detained, publicly flogged, fined ₦10,000 ($21) each, and sentenced to 30 days of community service.

But it’s not just Nazifi and Mubarak who have faced the brunt of digital censorship in northern Nigeria. Murja Ibrahim Kunya, a TikTok sensation known for her dancing, singing, and partying videos, was also arrested and charged with multiple offences related to her social media presence. A petition was also filed last fall, calling for the arrest of Kunya and nine other TikTok creators.

These incidents are happening in regions where 12 states follow Shariah, a legal system based on Islamic teachings that govern civil and criminal matters. The Shariah system often frowns upon criticism of the government, “immorality”, and “indecent dressing”, making it easier for authorities to suppress free speech online. It’s a worrying trend that raises serious concerns about digital rights oppression in the country.

Since their release from prison, Nazifi and Mubarak have changed their content and now avoid political or religious topics. They have also begun to “cooperate with authorities,” including the Hisbah, a religious police force, by reporting inappropriate content on the platform to them.

To avoid being arrested, six TikTok creators in Nigeria told the Rest of World they make sure to dress appropriately in their videos, obey Islamic conventions, shun “immoral” sounds, and avoid meddling in issues that “do not concern” them.

Amina Adam, a 20-year-old TikToker, said that she had to voluntarily withdraw from Islamic school to continue making videos.”

There are other cases outside Nigeria of digital rights being suppressed by cultural or religious rules. This includes countries like Egypt and Iran.