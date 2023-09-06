Northern Patriots For Ken Condemns Denial of Bail for Alhassan Abubakar

On Monday reports reaching the Northern Patriots For Ken (NPFK) confirmed Mr. Alhassan Abubakar, a supporter of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong campaign team, was involved in a feud at Nandom District with a fellow NPP colleague who supports the Vice President Campaign. The feud led to exchange of blows.

At the Nandom police station, the Vice President supporter was granted bail whilst the supporter of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong was denied bail. NPFK is well informed about special orders that came from above for Mr. Alhassan not to be granted bail within the 48 hours period allowed by law for bail.

The NPFK finds this action by the Police to contravene the United Nations human rights of which Ghana is a signatory. The NPFK also finds this unlawful act as an act of impunity, disregard for constitutional law and an attempt to threaten the Youngman from supporting Hon. Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign in the Nandom District and the Upper West Region.

NPFK wishes to express strong condemnation to the Nandom Police for their refusal to grant bail for Mr. Alhassan Abubakar on grounds of his strong political support for Hon. Kennedy Agyapong to become the flag bearer of the NPP.

The NPFK unreservedly sends a strong word of caution to those in higher political office influencing the police to deny Mr. Alhassan his human right of bail to quickly grant him bail in order to maintain the most needed unity to win the Presidential elections in the aftermath of the 4th November flag bearer elections.

As one big NPP family, we should all be mindful, the contest to elect a flagbearer is an internal event that seeks to mobilise our diversity so as to make us more united and stronger to win the 2024 elections.

The victimization and violent attacks that staged the super delegates’ elections and the ongoing threats and conspiracies from higher political offices to ensure persons who do not support the Vice President bid to become the flagbearer of the NPP are tortured psychologically, emotionally, financially, and physically should be mindful the votes from these same persons will be needed to bring back the NPP to power in the 2024 presidential elections.

The NPFK wishes to assure all followers of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong especially Mr. Alhassan Abubarkari to stay resolute and continue to promote the campaign for Hon. Ken to win the November 4th elections without fear because NPFK is with you just like a shepherd and his sheep.

Those so-called power brokers in the Upper West region should be mindful of their actions and know that power is transient. A word to the wise, is in the Upper West region.

Signed:

Dr. A.S. Anamzoya *(Chairman

Justin Abavere Adonadaga *(General Secretary)