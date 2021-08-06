Northern Region inaugurates Early Childhood Care, Development Committee

The Northern Regional Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Committee has been inaugurated to help improve and promote the welfare of children in the region.

The responsibilities of the Committee include advising the Regional Coordinating Council on ECCD issues, advocating for ECCD, using existing regional institutions such as relevant Ministries, Departments, NGOs, child-related Associations, and private service providers, among others to plan, implement and monitor ECCD programmes and designate a Coordinator for ECCD activities in the region.

The ECCD Committee is also to facilitate seamless coordination between health, education, child protection and other social services to provide integrated and holistic support for families and children, who have greater needs.

The Membership of the Committee comprises the Regional Coordinating Director, Regional Directors of Health, Education, Departments of Children, Social Welfare and Community Development, Community Water and Sanitation Agency, two representatives of NGOs working for children at the regional level, a representative of ECCD service providers and two media practitioners.

Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku, Northern Regional Coordinating Director, who was represented during the inauguration of the Committee at the Regional Coordinating Council in Tamale, called on Members of the Committee to play their respective roles effectively to champion the interest of children in the region.

The ECCD Committee is in line with the country’s ECCD Policy designed in 2004, and the establishment and inauguration of the Committee by the NRCC was supported by Children Believe, an international NGO working to empower children to dream fearlessly, stand up for what they believe in, and be heard.

Children Believe has been involved in the implementation of ECCD interventions in the region for more than two decades, training of teachers and caregivers, providing school materials as well as learning through play methodologies.

Mrs Esenam Kavi De Souza, Country Manager of Children Believe, underscored the need for ECCD, saying “Investing in ECCD is smart, that period lays the foundation for health, well-being, learning and productivity throughout a person’s whole life, and has an impact on the health and well-being of the next generation.”

She called on Members of the Committee to be proactive in considering issues coming from the district level and offering the necessary guidance to help streamline the issues and the situation at the district level for the well-being of children.

Mr Sanday Iddrisu, Northern Regional Director of the Department of Children, who Chairs the ECCD Committee, said the establishment of the Committee held immense benefits for children and called for effective and strengthened collaboration on the parts of all stakeholders to ensure success.