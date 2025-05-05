Northern Region Police Nab Three in Major Weapons Bust

Police in Ghana’s Northern Region have apprehended three individuals suspected of running an illegal weapons operation following a targeted intelligence operation in Savelugu.

The arrests on May 1, 2025 mark a significant breakthrough in regional efforts to combat arms trafficking.

The suspects Gaba Abdallah Alhassan, Alhassan Abdallah, and Alhassan Abdul Kudus were tracked to their hideouts where authorities recovered an alarming arsenal. The seizure included an AK-47 rifle, a submachine gun, a Smith & Wesson pistol, and a single-barrel shotgun, along with 57 rounds of various ammunition and multiple magazines.

Northern Regional Police Command confirmed the suspects remain in custody as investigations continue. “We’re pursuing all leads to uncover potential networks behind this operation,” a police spokesperson stated, emphasizing the force’s commitment to dismantling weapons smuggling rings.

This operation comes amid heightened security operations across Ghana’s northern territories, where cross-border arms trafficking has fueled intercommunal conflicts and criminal activity in recent years. Security analysts note the sophistication of the seized weapons suggests possible links to regional trafficking networks operating across West Africa’s Sahel zone.

The Ghana Police Service has intensified intelligence-led operations following growing concerns about illegal arms proliferation. Last month, security forces intercepted a similar cache near the Burkina Faso border, indicating persistent challenges in securing the country’s northern frontiers.

As the suspects await prosecution, authorities urge public vigilance, reminding citizens that firearm possession without proper licensing remains a serious offense under Ghanaian law. The successful operation demonstrates improved inter-agency coordination, though experts caution that sustained efforts are needed to stem the flow of illegal weapons into the region.