Northern Region records 106 fire cases in three months

A total of 106 fire cases were recorded in the Northern Region in the first quarter of this year that resulted in damages to property estimated at GHc898,385.

The figure was a decrease over the cases recorded within the same period in the year 2022, which stood at 167 cases and caused damages to property estimated at GHc1,257760.2.

The Northern Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) announced this in a statement signed by Assistant Divisional Officer Grade Two (ADOll) Mr Baba Hudu, the Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale.

The statement said items worth GHc18,946,131 were salvaged as against GHc4,037,727 for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 78.69 per cent.

It said domestic fires were the highest with 48 cases, 12 electrical cases, 11 bushfire cases, and 10 vehicular cases.

There were also nine commercial fire cases, eight institutional fire cases, one industrial fire case and seven others.

It said the region, over the period, had experienced a new trend of fire that ravaged uncompleted buildings especially in new settlements where seven of such cases were recorded during the period.

The statement called for attitudinal change among the public regarding the use of naked lights, gas cooking apparatuses, and electrical appliances to reduce fire cases in the region.