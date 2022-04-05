Northern Region Schools Ready For New Admissions – Dr Attafuah 

Dr Peter Attafuah, Northern Regional Director of Education says all Senior High Schools (SHS), and Vocational and Technical Institutes in the region are set to receive new form one students to start the academic year.

He has, therefore, advised parents and guardians to go through the enrollment processes and prepare for school to avoid wasting days on the academic calendar.

He was speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Monday.

The Ghana Education Service has set April 4, to begin the enrolment of new SHS students.

This year, there would be no double-track for first year students as there was enough space to accommodate all the students.

Dr Attafuah said the GES had released a general prospectus for all SHS students, adding the academic calendar was well structured to admit the new students.