Northern Region Sees Surge in Fire Cases, Property Losses Soar in 2024

The Northern Region of Ghana recorded a significant rise in fire incidents last year, with a total of 373 cases reported, resulting in property damages estimated at a staggering GHC 68,127,224.

This represents a sharp increase from the 312 fire cases in 2023, which caused damages amounting to GHC 13,640,496.

The data was shared in a statement issued by the Northern Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), signed by Assistant Divisional Officer Grade Two (ADOII) Baba Hudu, the region’s Public Relations Officer. The statement was provided to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tamale.

The statement also highlighted a notable contrast in the number of items saved, with GHC 1,024,438 worth of goods rescued in 2024, compared to GHC 35,700,444 in 2023. While no lives were lost in the fire incidents, 20 individuals sustained injuries.

The months of January and December recorded the highest number of fire cases, with 59 and 72 incidents respectively, which represented 6% and 18% of the total cases for the year. Additionally, a worrying trend emerged in the region, with several uncompleted buildings—particularly in new settlements—being consumed by fire.

Several causes were identified as contributing factors to the fires, including electrical faults such as circuit overloads, arcing, short circuits, the use of inferior cables, poorly installed electrical systems, aging wires, and earthing issues. Other causes included gas leakages, unattended cooking, lit candles, mosquito coils, and even deliberate acts of arson.

The GNFS called on the public to adopt safer practices when using electrical appliances, gas cooking apparatus, and naked flames, urging them to make positive changes to help prevent preventable fires. The statement also advised caution regarding false fire alarms.