Northern Regional GTA to mark World Tourism Day by planting trees

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has planted different species of trees including fruit trees to celebrate World Tourism Day.

This year’s celebration, which will be on September 27, will be on the theme: “Tourism and Green Investment,” and the regional activity for the celebration is tree planting.

The exercise, held at Ghana Senior High School in Tamale during the weekend, was organised by GTA in partnership with Northern Regional Hotels Association, and Tourism and History Club, formed by the students.

The event was to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism, its social, cultural, political, and economic values, and benefits.

Mr. Angelo Dogbe, Northern Regional Director of GTA, speaking during the exercise, said forests were one of the country’s natural heritages, which played pivotal role in the tourism sector.

Mr Dogbe said, “There should be forestry education awareness to promote tourism, because tourism and green go hand-in-glove. Tourists admire nature, especially in its undisturbed state.”

He said tree planting also helped to control climate by moderating the effects of the weather.

He urged school authorities to establish tree nurseries in various schools across the country to improve tourism in the regions.

Mr. Gilbert Dery, Chairman of Ghana Hotels Association, Northern Region, said there was need for the country’s youth to be motivated to participate in tourism activities to build the future foundation of tourism in the country.

Mr. Rashid Sulemuna Kawawa, History Master at Ghana Senior High School and Patron of the Tourism and History Club in the school, called on stakeholders to motivate the youth in tree planting to boost tourism for future needs, adding that tree planting provided shade and beautified the landscapes, which has great benefits to humans.