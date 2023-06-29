Northern Regional Minister advocates fostering of religious inclusivity

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister has commended the multi-ethnic, and multi-faith nature of the Northern Region, which allows divergent practices.

He encouraged the public to continue to tolerate divergent views to promote dialogue, peace, and harmony.

He said religious tolerance enhanced national development adding that it enabled consensus towards a collective achievement.

Alhaji Saibu said this while addressing Muslims during the Eid-ul-Adha prayers at the Central Mosque in Tamale on Wednesday.

Eid-ul-Adha is an Islamic celebration, known as the festival of sacrifice.

It is a festival to commemorate the, “willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael in obedience to the instructions of Allah,” as accounted by the Qur’an.

Alhaji Saibu urged Muslims to cultivate the spirit of sacrifice to be generous to the poor and needy in society.

He gave assurance of government’s unending support to complement efforts of citizens in growing the region and the nation.

He announced that work at the Tamale Central Hospital would commence in about two months’ time to propel the facility towards a full-fledged regional hospital.

He cautioned the youth against drug abuse and said drugs could retard their