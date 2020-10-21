Mr Salifu Saeed the Northern Regional Minster has reminded the people of Dagbon that they are one and there was no need categorizing themselves as Abudus or Andanis.

He said those that used Abudu and Andani for distinction should be ashamed of themselves.

Mr. Salifu Saeed gave the reminder, when members of Yendi Peace Centre called on him at the Northern Regional Co-coordinating Council (RCC) at Tamale in the Northern Region.

He said he was honored to receive them on behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo, the RCC, to represent them particularly Dagbon and Northern Region Peace Council.

He commended the Catholic Church in particular for brokering peace among conflicting groups in the region and gave the assurance of his support for sustainable peace in the area.

He said Ya-Na Abukari II could not do it alone in sustaining the peace and needed other bodies like the Yendi Peace Centre to collaborate and work together with.

He said in line with succession of enskinment, when there was misunderstanding it was not for the Regional Security Council to escort the person to where he was enskinned because it was not within their powers.

He called on them to intervene in the Chereponi(Anofus) and the Konkombas issues, as the problems of Nanumbas and Konkombas was over.

Mr. Saeed announced that the challenges they faced were in Naton and Kpatigna Chieftaincy cases which Yoo-Naa, Andani Yakubu Abdulai and Mion Lana Mahamadu Abdulai were working hard in support of RCC to solve.

He said Bimbilla, Karaga, Saboba and Sanguli were also there for solution, which Ya-Na was also working hard to resolve.

Bishop Vincent Boi-Nai, Catholic Bishop of the of Yendi Diocese said their visit was also to inform him about how they were working in Bimbilla, Yendi, Saboba, Chereponi in organizing workshops, on peace issues.

Bishop Boi-Nai pledged to educate the politicians on using decorous language to ensure peace before, during and after the elections and called on the RCC to support them in carrying out such workshops.

Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku Chief Director of Northern Regional Co-ordinating Council said the relations between the RCC and the Peace Council was cordial and appealed to them to work hard to overcome the petty problems in the area.