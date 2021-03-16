Mr Shani Alhassan Saibu, the Northern Regional Minister, has called for support and cooperation from the senior management staff of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) to achieve the President’s goals and vision for the Region.

He said the region had enormous potentials and if well harnessed, would help bring the needed development it desired.

Mr Saibu made the call when he met with Senior Management Staff of the NRCC, when his predecessor, Mr Salifu Saeed, handed over to him at a ceremony in Tamale.

“I urge you all to give off your best to help uplift the image of the region, which is the paramount goal of all of us,” he said.

He called for the support and cooperation of religious, traditional and opinion leaders and residents to collectively help to accelerate the development agenda of the area.

“I want to express my profound gratitude to my predecessor, Mr Salifu Saeed, for steering the affairs of the region for the past four years for which I am taking over to continue to work hard to retain the trust and confidence the chiefs and people have in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who I represent here,” Mr Saibu said.

He appealed to journalists to support him in their various capacities to guarantee his success during his tenure.