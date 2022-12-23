Northern Regional Minister commends stakeholders for ensuring peace

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister has commended various stakeholders and key members of society for their roles to maintain the desired peace and security in the region.

He said, “During the year, the various security agencies in the region demonstrated dedication, commitment and professionalism in the discharge of their duties, which has contributed to the maintenance of law and order.”

He added that “And of course, we cannot also overlook the immense cooperation and support of our traditional rulers and various religious leaders to this achievement.”

He said, “This has undoubtedly accelerated development and, also enabled everyone to go about their daily activities without fear.”

He gave the commendation during the meeting of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council in Tamale and was attended by heads of department, representatives of the Regional House of Chiefs, development partners amongst other stakeholders to deliberate on issues affecting the region.

Alhaji Saibu said “The response of our security agencies especially in Tamale contributed to dealing with several vices and crimes in the Northern Region. The continuous Police visibility in town and traffic intersections has proved effective and we, therefore, expect the cooperation and support of the entire citizenry to maintain law and order in the region especially during this festive season.”

He touched on education and the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examinations saying, “As stakeholders, I urge us to take keen interest to monitor the trends of performance in the various subject areas as well as the general performance to enable us proffer workable solutions to improve upon educational performance and standards in the region.”

He mentioned development projects being undertaken by the government in the areas of health, and roads infrastructure as well as agriculture and industry assuring that “We would ensure the effective and efficient monitoring and evaluation of all government projects to ensure value for money and that, projects meet required specifications and scheduled time.”