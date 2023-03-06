Northern Regional Minister urges citizens to be patriotic

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, has urged the citizenry to embrace nationalism, patriotism, and sacrifice in ensuring national progress.

He said “Despite our diverse socio-economic strata, let’s put aside our differences and create a united front for Mother Ghana’s progress. For, we are a nation of one people of diverse identity but connected and bonded with a common purpose.”

He said this as part of his ceremonial speech at the 66th Independence Day parade, held at the Julibee Park in Tamale.

It was on the theme: “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose”.

The parade comprised a band, eight contingents from the six security services of the country, 24 contingents from basic, Junior High and Senior High Schools as well as voluntary organisations.

It was commanded by Major Raphael Asante Ansong from the Six Infantry Battalion.

The parade was inspected by the Northern Regional Minister and other dignitaries after which the contingents marched past the dais with drills that formed an art of “Ghana @ 66”.

Alhaji Saibu said protecting government’s investments was a collective responsibility adding “The dividends of all of these will only be realised if we sustain the peace that we are enjoying.”

He expressed his unhappiness over the rate of teenage pregnancy in the region saying it was a challenge that derailed monumental achievements in the education sector.

He noted that 183 pregnant and nursing mothers were recorded in the just ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which did not augur well for the region.

He urged stakeholders to critically assess the status quo and consider the gaps in existing interventions to achieve coherent and sustainable interventions for eliminating teenage pregnancy.

The Regional Minister called for continuous support at the regional, district and community levels to help reduce and prevent teenage pregnancies.