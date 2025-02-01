Northern Volta Voices Discontent Over Unequal Political Appointments

A growing sense of frustration is brewing in the northern part of Ghana’s Volta Region as residents and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) voice their dissatisfaction with what they perceive as unequal political appointments by President John Dramani Mahama.

Critics argue that the majority of high-level appointments from the region are concentrated in the south, leaving the northern districts feeling marginalized and overlooked.

Currently, only two prominent figures from northern Volta hold significant government positions: Prosper Douglas Bani, the National Security Advisor, and Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minister for Roads and Highways. Beyond these appointments, nearly all other ministerial and top-tier roles from the Volta Region are filled by individuals from the southern districts. This disparity has sparked discontent among NDC members, who fear that the imbalance could alienate a key segment of the party’s support base and undermine unity in future elections.

The discontent reached a boiling point two weeks ago when disgruntled party members, angered by the lack of representation from the Ho Central constituency, set fire to the local NDC office. This act of protest underscores the depth of frustration among residents who feel their loyalty to the party has not been reciprocated with fair political representation.

The Volta Region is divided into 18 districts, evenly split between the north and south. However, northern residents argue that their contributions to the NDC’s electoral successes have not been matched by proportional representation in governance. They point out that their districts are home to a significant portion of the region’s population—684,472 people spread across nine districts, according to the 2021 National Population and Housing Census. This figure represents nearly half of the region’s total population of 1.6 million, a demographic that is expected to grow to 1.8 million by 2025 and 2.1 million by 2030.

Despite this, northern Volta remains underrepresented in key government positions. Residents argue that their districts are home to numerous qualified and capable individuals who are being overlooked. They emphasize that the region’s rapid population growth necessitates greater infrastructural development and stronger political representation to address their needs effectively.

The historical context of the northern Volta Region adds another layer to the issue. Unlike the southern districts, which were part of the Gold Coast colony, much of the north was under German rule before being placed under British administration after World War I. This unique history, residents argue, has contributed to a legacy of political and economic neglect that persists to this day.

As the 2024 elections approach, the call for fairness in political appointments is growing louder. NDC supporters in northern Volta are urging President Mahama to address the imbalance and ensure that future appointments reflect the region’s diversity. They warn that failure to do so could not only weaken the party’s support base but also hinder efforts to achieve inclusive governance and balanced regional development.

The situation in northern Volta highlights the broader challenge of ensuring equitable representation in a politically diverse nation. As Ghana continues to grow and evolve, the need for inclusive policies that bridge historical divides and promote unity has never been more critical. For now, the people of northern Volta are watching closely, hoping that their voices will be heard and their contributions recognized.