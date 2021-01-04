dpa/GNA – Norway is introducing a series of tougher rules and measures amid concerns about rising coronavirus case numbers, Prime Minister Erna Solberg announced at a press conference in Oslo on Sunday evening.

Serving alcohol will be banned in establishments and at events nationwide.

Private gatherings outside of one’s own household with more than five people are off-limits.

Stores and shopping centres are to limit customer numbers so that social distancing can be maintained. Recreational and sporting activities and cultural events both indoors and outdoors should be postponed, and unnecessary travel, both at home and abroad, should be avoided. Those who can should work from home.

All this will apply from Monday for an initial 14 days, Solberg said. She asked her constituents not to receive visitors at home for the next 14 days.

Health Minister Bent Hoie requested a “New Year social break for everyone.”

In terms of population, Norway currently has one of the lowest numbers of new infections in the European Economic Area, along with Finland, Iceland and Greece.