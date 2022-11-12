Norway pledges an additional US$9.5 million to climate adaptation for small-scale farmers

Alberto Trillo Barca, the Communication Officer to the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development’s (IFAD) says, as part of a commitment to triple its support to climate adaptation by 2026, Norway has pledged an additional NOK 100 million (approximately US$9.5 million) contribution of urgently needed climate finance to the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development’s (IFAD).

Alberto Trillo Barca, Communication Officer revealed in Sharm El-Sheikh (Egypt), that the funds will be routed through IFAD’s largest climate adaptation programme to some of the poorest small-scale farmers in developing countries; and an agreement was signed between the two parties on Wednesday – (9th November, 2022) at COP27.

As the effects of climate change intensify with devastating floods like those in Pakistan or the historic drought threatening famine in the Horn of Africa –the impact on poor rural communities increases while small-scale farmers struggle to adapt. Failure to support those who produce one-third of the world’s food will compromise food production, worsen global hunger and poverty, and jeopardize political stability.

“At COP26 last year in Glasgow, developed countries like Norway committed to double their funding for adaptation to 40 billion per year by 2025. New estimates unveiled by a UN report suggest that this commitment will not be enough. Adaptation costs in developing countries are expected to rise to up to US$340 billion a year by 2030, and up to US$565 billion by 2050, according to UNEP’s Gap Adaptation Report 2022,” Alberto Trillo Barca said.

According to a Press Release No.: IFAD/60/2022, He added that the New Norwegian contribution, which will go to IFAD’s Adaptation for Smallholder Agriculture Programme (ASAP+), is part of Norway’s overall pledge to boost climate finance to rural communities.

“Norway’s support to this IFAD programme will contribute to increased climate resilience and food security for around 10 million smallholders in poor rural areas in the years ahead. We support that women and youth are prioritized groups in ASAP+,” said Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Norway’s Minister of International Development, at the signing ceremony on Wednesday (9th November, 2022).

Since the establishment of IFAD in 1977, Norway’s US$500 million funding has supported programmes related to agriculture, gender, disability, nutrition, environmental sustainability and climate.

“Norway leads by example once again with another generous top-up contribution,” said Alvaro Lario, President of IFAD. “From our long experience, we know that investing in adaptation to climate change makes a real difference toward building small-scale food producers’ resilience while they adapt to changing environmental conditions. This is what we need to do to ensure a decent future for the next generation,” added Lario.

Launched in 2012, ASAP has built the resilience of over 6 million smallholder farmers across 41 countries through climate adaptation. This programme has raised US$500 million so far and it is expected to benefit more than 10 million people. Its first phase has already supported almost 6.5 million smallholders across 41 countries.

ASAP projects build resilience by funding activities related to policy engagement, climate services, climate risk assessment, women’s empowerment, private sector engagement, natural resource management and governance, knowledge management

The new enhanced ASAP+ will specifically target areas of food insecurity, while building on previous ASAP projects that feature various adaptation techniques. According to IFAD, there is no “one-size fits-all” solution as adaptation must be locally driven.

Since 1978, IFAD have provided US$23.2 billion in grants and low-interest loans to projects that have reached an estimated 518 million people. IFAD is an international financial institution and a United Nations specialized agency based in Rome – the United Nations food and agriculture hub.

By Misheck Nyirongo