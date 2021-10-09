Norway secures funds to build its own satellite launch base

Norway is ready to start building its own base for launching satellites into space, the government announced on Friday.

The money for the project on the northern island of Andoya, some 365.6 million kroner (42.7 million dollars), have now been secured, it said in a statement.

“This is a historic day for Andoya and for Norway as a spacefaring nation,” said Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

“Norway will become one of the few countries able to launch satellites from their own territory,” she added.

The base would also boost the nation’s remote northern region, creating 150 new jobs, according to the statement.

The first launch is scheduled for the third quarter of 2022.