RB Leipzig have sealed the deal with Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth from Norway, the Bundesliga club announced in an official statement via the club’s homepage on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old striker has put to pen to paper on a five-year deal which binds him to the “Bulls” until June 2025.

“With Alexander Sorloth, we have signed our desired candidate for the vacant striker position,” Leipzig’s sporting director Markus Krosche said. “He is a physical and technically gifted player but also good in the air and a finisher in front of the target.”

Sorloth proved last season what a prolific striker he is, as he scored 33 goals in 49 appearances during his loan spell at Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.

“Fairly quickly after the first talks, I already knew that I want to play for Leipzig. The offensively minded style of Julian Nagelsmann suits my playing style,” said Sorloth.

The 24-time Norway international follows Josep Martinez, Hee-Chan Hwang, Benjamin Henrichs, Lazar Samardzic and Angelino as the sixth new arrival of the summer transfer period.

Leipzig started their 58th Bundesliga season with a win and will face Bayer Leverkusen in the second round on Saturday.