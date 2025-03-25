Norway Tops Global Rankings as Most Cashless Society

A recent study by financial research firm BoxBet has identified Norway as the world’s most cashless nation, with 97.76% of transactions conducted digitally and just 4% relying on physical currency.

The analysis, which evaluated six metrics, including cryptocurrency adoption, mobile payment usage, and bank account penetration—ranked 10 countries leading the transition away from cash-based economies.

Norway’s cashless dominance is bolstered by a 66.74% mobile payment adoption rate and near-universal card usage (99.48%). The Netherlands followed closely, claiming Europe’s highest cashless transaction share (98.31%) and a 97-point cashless score. Singapore ranked third overall but led Asia with 11.48% of its population owning cryptocurrency, the highest rate among top contenders.

The United States placed fourth, driven by robust card usage (99.76%) and significant crypto ownership (15.4% of adults), though cash still accounts for 4% of transactions. Denmark and Sweden rounded out the top six, with Denmark achieving 100% card usage but lagging in mobile payment adoption (58.5%).

While Norway and the Netherlands maintain modest crypto ownership rates (1.15% and 2.7%, respectively), Singapore’s 11.48% underscores its role as a digital asset hub. The U.S., with 15.4% crypto adoption, highlights divergent regional trends: high mobile payment usage (82%) coexists with lingering cash reliance in some sectors.

China, ranking eighth, reported a 37.95% mobile payment adoption rate—higher than the Netherlands—but stricter crypto regulations limit ownership to 4.16%. South Korea, tenth overall, trails in cashless transactions (84.01%) despite a 68.44% mobile payment rate.

A BoxBet spokesperson noted that cashless adoption reflects “cultural attitudes toward financial privacy versus convenience.” For example, Canada’s high mobile payment usage (82.74%) contrasts with its 28% cash transaction rate, suggesting persistent cash reliance in specific industries.

The study also highlighted cryptocurrency’s potential as a future differentiator. “Digital wallets may soon integrate blockchain-based payments,” the spokesperson added, pointing to Singapore’s crypto adoption as a model.

BoxBet’s rankings analyzed data from 2023, including bank account ownership, card usage, and cashless transaction shares. Norway’s success, the firm noted, stems from seamless integration of digital infrastructure, while the Netherlands excels in minimizing cash reliance (3% of transactions).

As nations accelerate toward cashless systems, the report underscores balancing innovation with inclusivity—particularly in regions where cash remains entrenched. For now, Norway’s 96-point score sets a global benchmark, but evolving technologies and consumer trust will shape the next phase of financial digitization.