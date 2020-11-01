Two years after the disappearance and feared murder of his wife, one of Norway’s wealthiest businessmen broke his silence in an interview aired on Saturday evening.

“It’s been a difficult two years. Emptiness is a terrible word that you don’t understand until you’re there,’ said Tom Hagen, 70, in an interview with the Norwegian radio broadcaster NRK.

Anne-Elisabeth Hagen disappeared without a trace from her family home in Lorenskog, near Oslo, on October 31, 2018.

At the time, she had been married to Hagen, one of Norway’s 200 richest people, for 49 years. Her disappearance is considered one of the most sensational criminal cases in recent history.

Police initially treated the case as an abduction. However, earlier this year, police said that she might have been murdered and they were working on the assumption that her disappearance was an attempt to cover up the suspected killing.

Tom Hagen was taken into pretrial detention earlier this year but was released 10 days later. Police consider him the main suspect and accuse him of killing his wife over problems in their marriage.

He has rejected the accusations multiple times, including in the most recent interview, in which he said he and his wife had a good marriage. “But we had bumps in the road like all others. There is nothing to hide,” he told the Norwegian station.

He said he hoped the interview would lead to more information.