NOSDRA Chief Praises TotalEnergies Over Oil Facility Protection Drills

Chief Chukwuemeka Woke, Director-General of Nigeria’s National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), has lauded TotalEnergies for its commitment to safeguarding oil infrastructure through enhanced surveillance and staff training initiatives.

The commendation came during an inspection of a regional workshop organized by the French energy giant to bolster spill response capabilities and facility security across West Africa.

Woke, speaking at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Tuesday, observed drills conducted under TotalEnergies’ 2025 Large Scale Exercise—a four-day program activating Nigeria’s National Oil Spill Contingency Plan. The event included training sessions facilitated by the West African Surveillance Platform (WASP), an industry coalition providing spill consultancy, equipment support, and wildlife protection services across the region.

“This proactive step by TotalEnergies is commendable. Equipping personnel with advanced surveillance and security skills ensures safer oil installations and swifter responses to environmental risks,” Woke stated. He emphasized NOSDRA’s mandate to minimize ecological harm from spills, adding that collaboration with firms like TotalEnergies is critical to achieving “speedy detection and effective containment” during emergencies.

The WASP workshop, part of broader efforts to fortify spill preparedness, reflects growing pressure on energy firms to address vulnerabilities in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta. Decades of spills from aging pipelines, sabotage, and equipment failures have devastated local ecosystems and livelihoods, sparking legal battles and international scrutiny. TotalEnergies, which operates major offshore and onshore assets in Nigeria, has faced criticism in the past for delayed spill responses.

Woke’s praise signals a thaw in tensions between regulators and multinationals, who have often clashed over accountability and cleanup timelines. “We will continue working closely with operators and stakeholders to meet our shared goals,” he said, underscoring NOSDRA’s push for stricter compliance with Nigeria’s oil spill laws.

The training drills come as Nigeria seeks to balance energy production with environmental safeguards. Despite being Africa’s largest oil producer, the country loses an estimated 200,000 barrels of crude daily to theft and pipeline vandalism, exacerbating spills and revenue leaks. Experts argue that improved surveillance and community engagement are vital to curbing risks.

TotalEnergies’ initiative aligns with global industry trends toward preemptive spill management, though activists stress that lasting solutions require addressing root causes like pollution and poverty in host communities. For now, Woke’s endorsement highlights a rare consensus: in Nigeria’s volatile energy landscape, preparedness is not just policy—it’s survival.