NOSDRA Conducts Site Assessment in Zion City Following Hydrocarbon Spill Incident

The Director General of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, led a specialized team of NOSDRA personnel and key stakeholders on a comprehensive site assessment in Zion City, Agum, a community on Bukuma Island in Rivers State.

This initiative, which took place in response to a recent hydrocarbon spill, aimed to evaluate the environmental impact and devise an effective strategy for mitigating the spill’s effects.

The spill, reported on January 1, 2025, was the result of a gas leak from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) operated OML Well 8. Following the report, NOSDRA, the agency charged with overseeing oil spill responses in Nigeria, organized a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) to the site on January 6, 2025. The investigation team was composed of representatives from NNPCL, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Rivers State Ministry of Environment, and community members. The goal was to understand the causes of the incident and recommend measures to prevent further damage and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

During the investigation, the team identified several concerning factors. These included the presence of illegal hoses connected to the well-head, ongoing gas emissions, and visible damage to the surrounding mangrove vegetation. NOSDRA instructed NNPCL to take immediate corrective action, including repairing the well-head and implementing continuous surveillance of operational areas to prevent similar incidents in the future.

On January 17, Engr. Woke and the NOSDRA team conducted a follow-up assessment along the New Calabar River to gauge the full extent of the spill. They also engaged with local community members and personnel from TANTITA Security Services, who are responsible for safeguarding the oil infrastructure. TANTITA personnel shared insights into the incident’s origin, suggesting that the spill may have been caused by suspected pipeline vandals attempting to illegally tap into the well-head. This suspicion was further supported by reports of a fire outbreak at the well-head on January 12, following excessive gas release.

In response to the JIV findings, NNPCL mobilized contractors for well intervention and oil spill recovery operations at the site. NOSDRA, meanwhile, has been actively coordinating efforts to extinguish the fire and mitigate its impact on the local community, including facilitating the distribution of relief materials to those affected.

Engr. Woke reassured the public of NOSDRA’s ongoing commitment to addressing the spill and its environmental repercussions. The agency is working closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of the affected communities. “We are thoroughly analyzing the data collected during our investigations and will continue to collaborate with other agencies to bring the situation under control,” he said. NOSDRA remains focused on ensuring that the necessary measures are implemented to protect the environment and provide the required support to the impacted areas.