A total of 282 people, have been arrested by the Police, in two days for not wearing nose masks towards containing the spread of COVID-19.

The Accra Regional Police Command recorded 97, followed by Ministries, 66, Baatsona, 50, Teshie, 30, Madina, 23 and Tesano, 16.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of the Public Affairs Unit, Accra Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency.

She explained that the exercise was in line with the implementation of the Executive Instrument passed by the President to ensure members of the public were protected from contracting COVID-19.

Apart from the arrest, she said, there were also sensitisation and general education of motor riders, drivers as well as their mates at various lorry stations.

DSP Tenge said drivers were to make sure passengers had their masks on before they were allowed to board their vehicles.

Travelers, who were already on board vehicles but had no masks, were advised to get one before being allowed to continue their journey, she added.

DSP Tenge said all the 97 arrested on Monday had been cautioned and discharged.

She said police personnel in enforcing the law had it tough ensuring social distancing among those arrested persons.

DSP Tenge said those arrested complained of discomfort in wearing the nose masks, with others citing health concerns.

Ghana News Agency observed improvement in people wearing nose masks in the streets, especially, where policemen were positioned, though some had them under the chin.